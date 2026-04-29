Diljit Dosanjh Brings Punjabi Swag to The Tonight Show with 'Morni' Performance

Diljit Dosanjh is back on the global stage, and he’s bringing the house down! The Punjabi superstar recently performed his hit track “Morni” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and it’s been making waves online.

Dosanjh’s energetic performance had the crowd on their feet, and Jimmy Fallon even tried to join in on the Bhangra fun.

This isn’t Dosanjh’s first rodeo with Fallon – he debuted on the show in 2024 with performances of “G.O.A.T.” and “Born to Shine”.

But this time around, he’s back with a new vibe, teaching Fallon some slick Bhangra moves and showcasing his latest album, “AURA”.

Dosanjh’s appearance on The Tonight Show is a testament to his growing global influence.

He’s been making waves in the music industry with hits like “Senorita” and “Kufar”, and his sold-out “AURA World Tour” is proof of his star power.

The singer-actor is also gearing up for his upcoming film, “Main Vaapas Aaunga”, directed by Imtiaz Ali and featuring an all-star cast, including Naseeruddin Shah and Sharvari Wagh.

The film releases on June 12, and fans are eagerly awaiting Dosanjh’s return to the big screen.