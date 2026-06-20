‘Diljit Dosanjh Day’: Los Angeles honors singer with his own public holiday

Diljit Dosanjh has added another milestone to his growing global career!

The Los Angeles City Council has officially declared January 6, 2027, as “Diljit Dosanjh Day” to honor his contributions to globalizing Punjabi music and boosting South Asian representation in mainstream entertainment.

The proclamation was presented by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez through an official civic resolution, which praised the 42-year-old star for connecting Punjabi culture with international audiences and helping create greater visibility for South Asian communities around the world.

Sharing moments from the ceremony on social media, Diljit Dosanjh appeared visibly moved by the recognition. Dressed in a white kurta, pink trousers and his signature turban, the singer greeted attendees with folded hands and humbly bowed his head in appreciation.

“My day? I’m speechless, actually. Thank you so much!” Dosanjh said while accepting the honor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)

Alongside the video, he wrote, “Introduced by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, the resolution honours the Indian-born singer, actor, and producer for his significant contributions to globalising Punjabi music and promoting South Asian representation in mainstream American culture.”

The recognition comes amid continued speculation surrounding Dosanjh’s citizenship status as according to reports, the singer became an American citizen in 2022 and has been traveling internationally using a U.S. passport since September of that year.