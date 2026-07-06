Diljit Dosanjh reacts to Satluj's removal from OTT

Satluj, the film inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has been taken down from Zee5 in India just two days after its digital release, prompting a public response from lead actor Diljit Dosanjh.

The film, originally titled Punjab 95, had already faced a long and difficult journey to release after running into certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

It eventually premiered directly on the streaming platform before being removed without an official explanation.

Soon after Zee5 confirmed the film’s removal, Dosanjh shared a clip from Satluj on Instagram along with a message in Punjabi.

Translated into English, his post read: “I challenge the darkness. Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji. Punjab 95. Satluj is what happened to Khalra Saab.”

Diljit Dosanjh said the government has been trying to silence Punjab’s voice since 1995, and even in 2026 it continues the same. He expressed relief that Satluj has reached everywhere, and everyone has already downloaded and they cannot silence #Satluj now. https://t.co/zmaLBJF2Jy pic.twitter.com/eY87P1qJN5 — r (@bekhayalime) July 6, 2026

His message drew a parallel between the film’s fate and the story of Khalra, whose life forms the basis of the film.

In a statement shared on social media, Zee5 expressed support for the film and its creators while confirming that Satluj had been withdrawn from its Indian platform.

The streaming service said it stood by the film and its creative vision, describing it as a story with the power to inspire and leave a lasting impact.

Without giving a reason for the removal, the platform said Satluj would remain unavailable in India until further notice. It added that it was exploring every appropriate legal avenue to bring the film back to audiences as soon as possible.

The accompanying caption read: “Satluj may have paused. But the conversation that started hasn’t. Thank you for the incredible love. We hope to bring it back soon.”

BIBI PARAMJIT KAUR KHALRA JI 🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/jsiygVNf7u — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) July 4, 2026

Before its digital release, Satluj encountered significant certification challenges. The CBFC reportedly suggested around 120 cuts, after which the makers opted for a direct OTT release.

Director Honey Trehan and the producers have consistently maintained that the film is based on documented events.

The controversy also affected its international festival run, with the film being withdrawn ahead of its scheduled premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Speaking recently to Variety India, Dosanjh described portraying Jaswant Singh Khalra as one of the most demanding experiences of his career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

He said the project was emotionally and physically exhausting, adding that the subject matter stayed with him long after filming ended.

Unlike his usual routine of moving straight to the next project, he said he took a week off after production to process the experience of playing Khalra.

Former India cricketer and Member of Parliament Harbhajan Singh had also described Satluj as a must-watch before it was removed from the platform.