Diljit Dosanjh recalls not having money to watch Border in theatres

Diljit Dosanjh is celebrating a full-circle moment as Border 2 continues its strong run at the box office.

The actor-singer recently reflected on his childhood memories of watching the 1997 war classic Border on television because he could not afford to see it in theatres.

In a video shared on Instagram on Wednesday, Diljit recalled the nationwide excitement surrounding the release of Border and how he experienced the film from home. He explained that at the time, his family neither encouraged trips to cinemas nor had the financial means for theatre tickets.

“There was a huge buzz when Border released, I mean, there was noise about it across the entire country. In those days, our family didn’t even allow us to go to theatres. We also didn’t have the money to watch films in cinemas. So, I watched Border on TV when it aired. We were just waiting for it — when it would come on television and when we’d finally get to watch it,” he shared.

Diljit Dosanjh added that he watched the film multiple times once it aired on TV and vividly remembered hearing stories from people in his neighbourhood who had seen it in theatres.

In Border 2, Diljit portrays Param Vir Chakra awardee Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon. The sequel also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty.