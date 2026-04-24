Indian Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh announced his concert in Vancouver, bringing his Aura world tour to BC Place.

On April 23, the artist took the stage at one of Western Canada’s largest indoor venues. Doors opened tonight at 6:00 pm, with the show starting at 8:00 pm. Dosanjh previously sold out BC Place in 2024, drawing more than 50,000 fans for his Dil-luminati tour.

Organisers expect another large turnout, although some seats near the stage remain available, with prices starting at just over $100. Daily Hive reports that concertgoers must present tickets through a mobile app, as screenshots and printed copies will not be accepted.

Transport services are expected to run normally, with no major disruptions reported by TransLink. A designated ride-share pickup area will be set up on West Georgia Street at Beatty Street.

Please note the venue rules: Bags must meet the size limit, and large cameras, drones, outside food, and selfie sticks are not permitted. BC Place is also a cashless venue, meaning all purchases must be made using cards or digital payment methods.