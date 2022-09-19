Diljit Dosanjh starrer ‘Jogi’ gets a yay from Bollywood celebs

The latest Netflix release of Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, ‘Jogi’ got hyped by fellow Bollywood celebrities.

Diljit Dosanjh’s latest ‘Jogi’ started streaming on Netflix the past weekend and has garnered some rave reviews, not only for the star performers but for the applause-worthy direction of Ali Abbas Zafar as well. He has also written the script of the title with actor-writer Sukhmani Sadana – of ‘Rocketry’ fame.

Apart from the users of the streaming giant, a number of Bollywood biggies also shared their reviews for the human heist thriller and urged their followers to stream the must-watch film.

Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram stories on the weekend and wrote, “My binge watch for this weekend is fixed! All the best @aliabbaszafar, @diljitdosanjh and Team Jogi.”

On the other hand, Zafar’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ heroine, Katrina Kaif wrote on the social platform, “Looking amazing, super talents in this one @aliabbaszafar – @netflix_in.”

A-lister Kriti Sanon also joined the ‘Jogi’ club on her Instagram. “Had loved the trailer @aliabbaszafar! Watching it soon!! #Jogi streaming now! Goodluck @diljitdosanjh and the entire team!” wrote the ‘Mimi’ actor on the temporary post.

Apart from Dosanjh, Ali Abbas Zafar’s historical drama also stars Amyra Dastur, Hiten Tejwani, Zeeshan Ayub, Apinderdeep Singh, Paresh Pahuja, Kumud Mishra and Sadanand Patil.

As per the synopsis, ‘Jogi’ follows the tale of “three friends of different faiths who unite in a noble yet dangerous effort to save hundreds in their town during the 1984 riots.”

