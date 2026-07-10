Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj is moving to Gurdwara screenings after being pulled from OTT

In an unprecedented and landmark move for the Punjabi film industry, the Diljit Dosanjh-led historical drama, Satluj, is set to undergo an unconventional community distribution model.

In the aftermath of its abrupt and controversial withdrawal from major Over-The-Top (OTT) streaming platforms amid ongoing censorship and licensing issues, the film’s creators have announced it will now be exclusively screened in Gurdwaras and community centres across the globe. The move is seen as a direct effort to ensure the film’s intended message resonates with its audience while completely sidestepping the usual channels of digital distribution.

Why was Satluj removed from OTT Platforms?

Satluj, the historical film centered around the rich social, political, and cultural events related to the rivers of Punjab and their significance, was immediately met with resistance by the streaming platforms upon its scheduled release.

Censorship gridlock: Facing considerable pressure from regulatory bodies due to the controversial and sensitive nature of the film’s historical narration, major streaming platforms quickly took down the film.

The creative backlash: Instead of diluting or altering the narrative’s integrity to adhere to corporate or political sensitivities, the team, including lead actor Diljit Dosanjh, decided to completely boycott commercial streaming entirely.

Community-led Distribution: How the New Model Works

The decision to take the film to the Gurdwaras signifies a strong return to the principles of community-led filmmaking and dissemination. The organisers will set up a dedicated setup of projectors for families to experience the film together.

Ticket prices: The screening of Satluj will be either free of charge or completely dependent on the voluntary donations received from the community, known as Dasvandh.

Areas: Initial screenings are planned for community centers across Punjab and soon, for diasporic hubs located in countries like the UK, Canada, and Australia.

Goals: Promoting cultural heritage, educating the masses about history, and advocating for uncompromising creative expression.

The trajectory of Diljit Dosanjh, from mainstream blockbusters to meaningful, historical dramas, continues to make him an international icon. Starting in 2024, his portrayal in the critically acclaimed musical biography Amar Singh Chamkila resonated globally, debuting exclusively on Netflix. The same year, his comedic drama Jatt & Juliet 3 became a theatrical box-office phenomenon mid-year.

By 2026, Dosanjh will challenge traditional film exhibition with the historical social drama, Satluj, which is foregoing conventional routes to connect with audiences via intimate community-centric showings at Gurdwaras. By embracing an entirely self-funded, community-focused distribution approach in response to digital censorship, the makers of Satluj could set a precedent for other independent filmmakers facing similar pressures.