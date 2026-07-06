Diljit Dosanjh's 'Satluj' removed from ZEE5 India two days after release

Diljit Dosanjh’s long-awaited film Satluj has been removed from ZEE5’s Indian streaming library less than two days after its premiere.

The streaming service confirmed the decision in a statement shared on Instagram but did not disclose the reason behind the film’s sudden removal.

“The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming,” ZEE5 said. “We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life.”

The platform continued, “At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it.In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee 5 (@zee5)

In the caption accompanying the post, the platform struck a more resolute tone, writing, “Satluj may have paused. But the conversation it started hasn’t.”

While the film has been removed in India, it continues to stream on ZEE5 Global for viewers outside the country.

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed the alleged disappearance of thousands of people during Punjab’s insurgency period. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role alongside Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.

The project has faced multiple hurdles before reaching audiences. It was initially titled Ghallughara before being renamed Punjab ’95 during the certification process with India’s Central Board of Film Certification.

According to the filmmakers, the board approved the film only after requiring 21 cuts and a title change, prompting producer RSVP Movies to challenge the decision in court.

The film was also withdrawn from its scheduled gala premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 amid reported political concerns.

Ahead of the release, Trehan emphasized that Satluj represents the complete, uncut version of the film.