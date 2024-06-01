Dinesh Karthik retires from all forms of cricket

MUMBAI: India’s veteran wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Karthik announced his retirement on his social media handles, bringing the curtains down on his prolonged cricketing career that began in the early 2000s.

“Having given it plenty of thought for sometime now, I have decided to move on from playing representative cricket,” Karthik said in a statement.

“I officially announce my retirement and put my playing days behind me as I square up for the new challenges that lie ahead.”

Dinesh Karthik also extended gratitude to his supporters during his career.

“I’d like to thank all my coaches, captains, selectors, teammates and members of the support staff who have made this long journey pleasant and enjoyable. Among the millions that play the sport in our country, I consider myself among the lucky few to have had the chance to represent the nation, and luckier still to have earned the goodwill of so many fans and friends.

“My parents have been pillars of strength and support over all these years, and I wouldn’t be what I am without their blessings. I also owe plenty to Dipika (Pallikal), herself a professional sportsperson who often put her career on hold to walk my journey with me.

“Of course, to all the fans and followers of our great game, a massive thank you! Cricket and cricketers wouldn’t be the same without your support and good wishes.”

Dinesh Karthik represented India in 180 matches across formats and scored 3463 runs with the help of one century and 17 fifties.

He was part of the Indian side that won the inaugural ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2007 while his last international appearance came in the previous edition of the mega event.

Karthik had already made a name for himself in the commentary and was subsequently named in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 commentary panel.