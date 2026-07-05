Dinusha shines for Sri Lanka on second day of West Indies Test

Sonal Dinusha missed out on a maiden Test century but Sri Lanka continued to pile on the runs in reaching an impressive 549 for nine declared after tea on the second day of the second and final Test against the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday.

Having thrashed the visitors by an innings and 217 runs inside four days in the first Test at the same venue, the home side needed more than one slice of luck to get to the close at 58 for one in reply.

Coming to the crease late on day one when the West Indies enjoyed success with the second new ball, Dinusha and Kusal Mendis faced very few alarms as their sixth-wicket partnership advanced slowly through another bright morning on a pitch offering very little assistance to the home side’s pace-heavy attack.

Accelerating after the lunch interval, their stand was worth 143 runs and they looked set for many more when Mendis became a victim of his own exaggerated ambition, bowled behind his legs for 69 when attempting to scoop fast-medium bowler Anderson Phillip to the leg-side.

His dismissal, with the total already at an imposing 476 for six, did not distract Dinusha in his pursuit of a maiden Test century in only his third Test.

Finding a resolute partner in Milan Rathnayaka, the 25-year-old left-hander was within sight of the landmark when the introduction of Kavem Hodge to toss up his part-time left-arm spin caused him to get too greedy.

Hodge’s first two deliveries were put away for boundaries, taking Dinusha to 92. Off the third ball though, he appeared to be caught in two minds and only succeeded in popping up a simple catch to Brandon King at cover.

His innings occupied 166 deliveries, highlighted by 12 fours.

Rathnayaka and debutant Isitha Wijesundara then perished in pursuit of quick runs with captain Dhananjaya de Silva poised at the front of the dressing with the clear intention of making a declaration.

That decision to close off the innings came when Wijesundara, who smashed a six and a four in his brief maiden Test innings, swung Jayden Seales high to the leg-side where John Campbell held a well-judged catch running back from mid-wicket.

Sri Lanka’s head coach Gary Kirsten was particularly pleased with the way the overnight pair carried on the good work of the first day.

“We really wanted to come back today and carry on the good work and Kusal and Sonal did just that, with guys chipping in with important runs afterwards,” said the former South African batsman.

“Sonal complemented Kusal very well. He’s a gutsy cricketer. I always like a player who comes in at six or seven (in the batting order) and is prepared to stick around.

“I am looking forward to watching him in the future,” he added.

Campbell and opening partner King then faced a searching examination from the swing and seam of Asitha Fernando and Rathnayaka operating with the new ball.

Rathnakaya removed King via a low catch at second slip by Kamindu Mendis but Sri Lanka should have enjoyed more success but for their own frailties in the field.

New batsman Hodge was the prime beneficiary, missed by a diving Dinusha at long-leg off a miscued hook and then by Lahiru Udara at first slip.