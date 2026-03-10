Cynthia Erivo joins Dionne Warwick for her final album ‘DWuets’

Dionne Warwick is preparing to close an extraordinary chapter in her career with the release of her final album, DWuets, a star-studded project featuring collaborations with some of today’s most celebrated artists.

The six-time Grammy winner has teamed up with award-winning performer Cynthia Erivo for the album’s first single, “Ocean in the Desert,” which is set to arrive on March 20. The song marks the first musical collaboration between the two artists.

The album will also feature newly crowned Grammy winner Kehlani, who will join Warwick on the project’s second single. Additional duet partners and the official release date for the album are expected to be announced later.

Another highlight of DWuets is Warwick’s first collaboration with renowned songwriter Diane Warren. Warren wrote all of the songs on the album, while Warwick’s son and manager Damon Elliott produced the duets. The album’s title reflects the initials of Warwick and Warren, celebrating their creative partnership.

Erivo first connected with Warwick in 2023 when she performed the classic song “Alfie” during the Kennedy Center Honors tribute to Warwick. The song, originally a hit for Warwick in 1967, remains one of her most beloved recordings.

Reflecting on their collaboration, Warwick said in the press announcement, “It was such a joy to be in the studio harmonizing with such a talented entertainer as Cynthia. We immediately bonded and had so much fun recording this beautiful song.”

“It was so warm being in the studio with Dionne; it was like a mother-daughter relationship,” added Erivo. “This experience was like the godmother of music coming in and saying to me ‘I knight you,’” Dionne Warwick added.