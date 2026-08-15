Diomande in Real Madrid squad for Schalke friendly

Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho on Saturday named new record signing Yan Diomande and stars Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham in his team’s squad for the first time, to face German side Schalke in a friendly this weekend.

Los Blancos take on Schalke on Sunday in Gelsenkirchen in their final friendly before they kick off their La Liga season on August 22 at Espanyol.

Marc Cucurella, Thibaut Courtois and Ibrahima Konate were also named in the squad for the first time under Mourinho, following holidays after playing with their countries at the World Cup like Diomande, Mbappe and Bellingham.

Madrid have overhauled their squad after two straight seasons without winning a major trophy, signing several players including Diomande, for 140 million euros ($162 million) including bonuses from RB Leipzig, as well as Cucurella and Konate.