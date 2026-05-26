Dipika and Shoaib Face Fresh Health Worries at Home

TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim has shared a difficult update with fans about his family’s health. In his latest YouTube vlog, Shoaib revealed that his father suffered a brain haemorrhage and was hospitalised after what was initially thought to be a second stroke.

Father’s Condition Clarified

On Saturday, Shoaib posted on social media that his father had been admitted following a second brain stroke. However, in the vlog, he clarified that doctors confirmed it was a brain haemorrhage with internal bleeding.

Shoaib has been keeping followers informed through regular video updates, explaining the situation and asking for prayers for his father’s recovery.

He described the moment as stressful for the family, especially as they are still navigating ongoing health challenges.

Dipika Kakar’s Health Journey Continues

The update comes at a time when Shoaib’s wife, actress Dipika Kakar, is also dealing with health issues. Dipika, who was diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer last year, underwent a 14-hour tumour removal surgery in June 2025.

Shoaib shared that Dipika recently had to undergo a PET scan after doctors found new cysts.

The actress has been open about her recovery on YouTube, documenting chemotherapy, emotional ups and downs, and her slow return to normal life.

In a previous vlog, Dipika admitted that the experience has left her with lingering fear. “Abhi ek darr baith gaya hain iss baar ke baad… Har waqt dil se yahi dua nikalti hain aagey sab thik ho,” she said, adding that she tries to believe “jo hona hai woh hoga”.

A Difficult Time for the Family

The couple, who celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary a few weeks ago, have been relying on each other and their fans for support.

Shoaib has regularly posted updates, while Dipika has shared how his care has helped her through hospital stays, scans, and surgery recovery.

Fans have flooded their social media with messages of strength and prayers for both Shoaib’s father and Dipika. The family has asked for privacy as they focus on treatment and recovery.

This is a developing story. For health-related matters, it’s always best to follow updates directly from the family or consult medical professionals.