Direct flights between Pakistan, Tajikistan started

ISLAMABAD: Direct air flights between Pakistan and Tajikistan have been started, with the first flight arriving at Islamabad Airport tonight at 10:00 pm, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson of Tajikistan Embassy, the first direct air flight – which will take only 55 minutes – from Tajikistan to Pakistan will arrive at Islamabad Airport tonight at 10:00 pm.

The spokesperson noted that ​​the two countries will be closer following the launch of Tajikistan Embassy. “Tajikistan’s Somon airline will operate weekly direct flights between the two countries,” the spokesman added.

Giving details of the weekly flights, the spokesperson said the departure time from Dushanbe would be 09:00 pm while the departure time from Islamabad would be 11:55 pm.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tajik President Emomali Rahmon will be arriving in Pakistan on December 14 (tomorrow) on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During the visit, the two sides will exchange views on further strengthening bilateral cooperation in various areas. A number of bilateral agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed.

The FO said the Tajik president’s visit to Pakistan was expected to “impart a renewed impetus to deepening cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields and further strengthen the growing geo-economic partnership”.

The FO also highlighted that being Pakistan’s closest neighbour in central Asia, separated only by the narrow Wakhan corridor, Tajikistan was an “important partner of Pakistan in Central Asia”.

