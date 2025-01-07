Director FIA Humayun removed from post over harassment charges

ISLAMABAD: Director Counter Terrorism Wing Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Islamabad, Humayun Masood Sandhu, has been removed from his post due to some serious allegations of harassment and misuse of authority, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Humayun Masood Sandhu is facing charges of rape from a female subordinate who claimed that he repeatedly committed the crime and also sent her obscene video messages.

The victim has lodged an official complaint at the Federal Ombudsman against Humayun Masood Sandhu, alleging that he multiple times committed her rape.

The victim alleges that Sandhu used his position of power to coerce her into doing things she didn’t want to do.

She said in the complaint that the accused used to send obscene videos to her on WhatsApp and she several times tried to refrain the accused from these illicit acts, but he refused to change his attitude, while she was under the pressure of the officer as being a sub-ordinate.

The victim also said that the officer also forcefully took her to his home in a car.

She revealed that former director CTW FIA also did a nikah with her with the help of his accomplice female doctor, and then gave her a divorce all while torturing her.

DG FIA has issued a notification removing CTW FIA from his post and Director Interpol, Malik Sikander Hayat, has been assigned the additional charge of Director CTW FIA Islamabad.

FIA in a charge sheet said that the former director CTW FIA misused his authority and removed him from the post.