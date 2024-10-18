LHC forms full bench to hear female student harassment cases

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday constituted a full court bench to hear cases of harassment and alleged rape of female students in educational institutions.

The full court bench will hear these cases on Tuesday.

LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum also directed the authorities to take the statement of alleged rape victim of Lahore college.

During the hearing, the Punjab IG Usman Anwer, Punjab Advocate General, and other officers appeared before the court.

Meanwhile, all private and public schools, universities, and colleges in Punjab remained closed today.

On Thursday, Police arrested over 250 students, in connection with the violent protests erupted against alleged rape of a female student in a private college in Lahore.

Last week, news of the alleged rape went viral on social media, prompting the police to arrest a security guard at the college. The police confirmed that the suspect was in custody and an investigation was underway.

However, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz categorically dismissed rumors of an alleged on-campus rape of a Lahore student, terming it a “fabricated story” designed to mislead and instigate students through social media.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz said that the incident never occurred, and the rumors were intentionally spread to harm the government’s reputation.

She further accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of fueling the rumors to gain political advantage.

“The girl is not a rape victim, but a victim of bad politics and conspiracy,” she added.

Meanwhile, the FIA team initiated action against those spreading false information regarding Lahore college ‘rape’ case, on social media that caused discomfort in the public order.

Prior to this, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz also formed a high-level committee to investigate the alleged ‘rape’ of a female student at a private college.

Father of girl denies rape incident

The father of a girl allegedly assaulted by a security guard at a private college denied any such incident, stating that protests in his daughter’s name are unfounded.

“Our daughter is being used as a basis for protests, which has no connection to her,” he asserted. He explained that his daughter had slipped at home, resulting in a back injury that necessitated her admission to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).