Punjab CM forms committee to probe ‘rape incident’ at private college

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has formed a high-level committee to investigate the alleged ‘rape’ of a female student at a private college.

According to the notification, the six-member committee will be headed by the Punjab chief secretary. The home secretary, advocate general Punjab, secretary higher education and secretary of specialized healthcare will be the members of the committee.

The notification states that the committee has the authority to include additional members as needed.

The committee will collect evidence related to the alleged assault and record statements from students, teachers, and the college administration.

Additionally, it will assess the college administration’s response and examine the role of the police and other aspects surrounding the incident.

The father of a girl allegedly assaulted by a security guard at a private college has spoken to police, stating that the ongoing protests in his daughter’s name are unfounded.

“Our daughter is being used as a basis for protests, which has no connection to her,” he asserted. He explained that his daughter had slipped at home, resulting in a back injury that necessitated her admission to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“We have provided the police with our daughter’s medical reports,” he added, expressing disbelief after viewing footage of the protests concerning his daughter. “Those who have daughters can feel this pain,” he emphasised.