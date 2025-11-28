Director James Cameron shares insights on next chapters of the Avatar series

Director James Cameron has revealed new details about the future of the Avatar franchise.

He explained that he may conclude the series with its third installment depending on how well the upcoming film performs.

In an interview on The Town with Matthew Belloni podcast, Cameron said that while the first two Avatar films delivered massive box-office results, the continuation of the series will depend on whether the next film earns enough to justify further sequels.

He also highlighted the financial scale of the franchise, pointing out that the original Avatar generated approximately $2.9 billion while the sequel earned about $2.3 billion.

He said the third movie, Avatar: Fire and Ash, would need to achieve similarly substantial returns to warrant a fourth film, emphasising that profitability remains a key factor in determining the franchise’s trajectory.

The director also reflected on the long development history of Avatar, stating that he first wrote the concept in 1995 and has spent much of the past two decades immersed in the project.

Cameron suggested he is prepared for the possibility that the story could conclude with the upcoming film if audience interest or financial performance does not meet expectations.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is scheduled to premiere on December 19 and is expected to draw strong box-office numbers. Although, Cameron acknowledged that it is also possible that a successful release may not meet the threshold required to move forward with additional sequels.