Director Kabir Khan calls Bollywood’s portrayal of Mughals ‘problematic’

Director Kabir Khan, who has films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and My Name is Khan to his credits, slammed Bollywood’s ‘problematic’ portrayal of Muslim Mughal rulers in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama.

Calling the Mughals the “original nation builders”, Kabir Khan detailed his qualms with the Indian film industry’s demonisation of Muslim rulers, saying, “I find it hugely problematic and disturbing. What really makes me upset is because it’s being done just to go with the popular narrative. Unfortunately!”

“I can understand when a filmmaker has researched something and wants to make a point there. Of course, there can be different viewpoints. I’m saying, if you want to demonize the Mughals, please base it on research and make us understand why. Why they were the villains that you think they were because if you do some research if you read history, it’s very tough to understand why they were, why they have to be villainized,” he added.

The Kabul Express director went on to open a seemingly much-needed debate, saying, “I think they were one of the original nation builders, and to just to write them off and just pass off some line saying ‘No, they massacred people, they converted people, they did this, they did that. But what are you basing it on? Please point out the historical evidence, please have an open debate.”

Director Kabir Khan then urged fellow filmmakers to not pander to popular narratives, calling it the “easiest thing” to demonise “Mughals and other Muslim rulers that India had at different points in history.” read more.

“It is distressing, I cannot respect those films. Unfortunately, that’s my personal opinion. Of course, I can’t speak for the larger audiences. But I definitely get upset by those kinds of portrayals,” he firmly asserted.

The celebrated director’s next release, Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 is currently stalled indefinitely owing to a rise in COVID-19 cases – it was earlier set to hit screens in June 2021.