Director Karachi Zoo terminated over negligence in ailing elephant’s treatment

KARACHI: Director Karachi Zoo Khalid Hashmi has been terminated over exhibiting negligence in the medical treatment of ailing elephant ‘Noor Jehan’, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Khalid Hashmi – Director Karachi Zoo – was terminated from Safari Park and recreation posts. The municipal commission of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) handed over the responsibilities of Hashmi to the local government’s services department.

According to reports, Hashmi’s irresponsible behaviour was the major cause of health issues for the animals at the zoo. Due to the negligence, a golden tiger died of malnutrition, whereas, the ailing elephant Noor Jehan’s health worsened.

Khalid Hashmi remained absent from the zoo when a seven-member team of international experts of Four Paws started the treatment of Noor Jehan. The Sindh governor had ordered to take action against the Hashmi over his absence.

Yesterday, a seven-member team of international experts of Four Paws started the treatment of Noor Jehan – the ailing elephant at the Karachi Zoo.

The team of vets held a meeting with Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman and the zoo management. The 17-year-old African elephant Noor Jehan underwent a surgical examination.

It is pertinent to mention here that all four African elephants arrived in Pakistan in 2009. Noor Jehan and Madhubala had been moved to the Karachi Zoo, while Malika and Sonu had been taken to the Safari Park.

