Director Safe City Islamabad found dead in his house

ISLAMABAD: Director System Safe City Islamabad Abdul Qadir was found dead at his residence in Islamabad’s Margalla Town, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting federal capital territory police.

According to details, Director System Safe City Islamabad was found dead with a noose around his neck at his residence in Margalla Town.

Abdul Qadir was a grade-19 officer in the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) and was serving as Director Safe City on deputation. The body has been sent for an autopsy, while forensic investigation teams are currently present at the crime scene.

سینئر پولیس افسران اور فرانزک ٹیمیں موقع پر موجود ہیں۔ پولیس واقعے کی تحقیقات کر رہی ہے۔ مرحوم NTC کے ملازم تھے اور ڈیپوٹیشن پر اسلام آباد پولیس میں خدمات سرانجام دے رہے تھے، مزید جو بھی حقائق سامنے آئیں گے وہ شئیر کئے جائیں گے۔ اللہ کریم مرحوم کو غریق رحمت کرے۔ آمین

2/2#ICTP — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) September 24, 2022

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad has taken notice of the incident and directed the deputy inspector general to conduct a transparent probe into the matter

The police expressed solidarity with the family of the deceased and said that more updates will be shared as received.

Comments