Director shares regrets about Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Rangoon’

Bollywood director Vishal Bhardwaj admitted that he was not happy with the creative decisions regarding his film ‘Rangoon‘.

‘Rangoon’, a romantic war drama film, follows Julia (Kangana Ranaut) journeying to the Indo-Burma border to perform for the troops during World War II, on the insistence of her lover Rusi Billimoria (Saif Ali Khan) and finds herself enamoured by soldier Jemadar Malik (Shahid Kapoor).

The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial received mixed responses from fans and critics.

Vishal Bhardwaj, speaking about the film with India news agency Mid-Day, opened up about the film and said he should have disowned the project because of its final result.

He admitted the visual effects did not turn out the way it should have.

“I should have put my foot down in ‘Rangoon‘ and said I don’t care about the release date,” he said. “The VFX is not alright in the final scene… Those kind of pressures. Everyone’s like, ‘No, it will be a huge loss…’ At that time, you should become Sanjay Leela Bhansali, no matter how much loss there is, things wouldn’t go like that.”

He said accepting a smaller amount for the production budget turned out to be a mistake.

“You regret those decisions. I don’t regret my creative thought of ‘Rangoon‘. It was very pure, very unique. But, of course, a film that should be made in Rs 70 crore, and I have decided to make it in Rs 35 crore, then I am foolish,” the director added.