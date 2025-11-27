Director Shawn Levy confirms Thomas Newman as composer for 'Star Wars: Starfighter'

Fifteen-time Oscar nominee Thomas Newman has been announced as the composer for Star Wars: Starfighter, following confirmation from director Shawn Levy during his appearance.

During the On Film.. With Kevin McCarthy podcast and simultaneously marking Newman’s first foray into the Star Wars universe and signals a significant musical shift for the franchise.

Levy told that Newman was his top choice for the project, citing the composer’s emotionally rich work on films such as The Shawshank Redemption, Road to Perdition, Finding Nemo, and American Beauty.

According to Levy’s reviews, the Starfighter score will not rely on remixed versions of John Williams’ iconic themes but instead pursue a fresh musical identity while still honoring the saga’s classical spirit.

Levy highlighted that he wanted a composer who shared Williams’ commitment to strong thematic storytelling. “Every movie should have a musical theme,” Levy explained. “John Williams embraced the idea that a film can have multiple themes that guide the narrative. I needed a big-hearted score from someone who doesn’t shy away from melody and Thomas Newman was that person”.

The director said Newman accepted the offer after reading the script and hearing Levy’s vision for the film. Production on Star Wars: Starfighter is currently underway with Levy balancing filming alongside promotional duties for the new season of Stranger Things.

The film stars Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray are ready to bring a standalone story to theaters on May 28, 2027. With Newman’s involvement, Starfighter is expected to introduce a bold new musical direction to the expanding Star Wars universe.