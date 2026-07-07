'Disappointed' Pochettino says Balogun row no excuse for US World Cup exit

US coach Mauricio Pochettino said he was disappointed and frustrated by the backlash over Folarin Balogun’s ban but insisted it was no excuse for his side’s World Cup exit at the hands of Belgium on Monday.

Striker Balogun was cleared by FIFA to play in the co-hosts’ pivotal round-of-16 clash despite having earned a red card in the previous game, following a call by US President Donald Trump to soccer’s global governing body.

FIFA said the decision was not influenced by Trump, but the ensuing row dominated the final days of the US World Cup campaign, with Pochettino obliged to defend Balogun’s eligibility for a game that ended with a crushing 4-1 loss in Seattle.

“I am so frustrated and so disappointed with the people who are supposed to understand this situation,” said Pochettino, accusing critics of “mixing” politics with FIFA’s decision.

“I think it didn’t affect our performance… it’s not an excuse, and we cannot put excuses, it wasn’t our day.

“But in a personal way… (what) is the point? To insult or to receive a lot of bad message or threats, if my position is ‘I am the head coach, it’s a rule… that the player can be available’?”

“My position was to train the team, and if you have available Balogun, because the disciplinary (committee) of FIFA allowed to for you to have the player, it’s not a problem,” said Pochettino.

“In a personal way I feel so disappointed with too many people.”

Balogun, the top US scorer of the tournament with three goals, started the game against Belgium but was not able to make a significant mark.

The US looked a shadow of the team that had made a bright start to the tournament on home soil, inflaming the hopes of the American public for a deep run into the World Cup.

“It was a very bad day. It wasn’t our day, in a collective and individual way,” said Pochettino.

“And we need to accept that sometimes this type of thing happens, but in a tournament like a World Cup, when that happens, you have not another chance.”

Pochettino was non-committal on whether he would continue in the US national team role, saying he would first need to rest and then have conversations with federation officials.

He has been offered an extended contract with the US, but the former Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain head coach has also been linked with a possible return to European club football.