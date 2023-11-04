Disappointing not to qualify for ICC World Cup 2023: Jason Holder

Jason Holder, the West Indies all-rounder, was a part of their ICC World Cup 2023 qualifiers campaign where the Caribbean men failed to qualify for the main event in India.

In a statement, Holder said that the West Indies have to resolve some internal issues in order to raise the national cricket team in the international tournaments.

The veteran all-rounder said, “Obviously it is disappointing to not qualify for the 2023 World Cup, but have got a lot of things to tackle internally in the Caribbean, starting from the franchise level. That’s where the structure needs to be really implemented and policed. Once you get stability there, you can produce consistent talents. We need to improve our facilities as well. We have enough talent in the Caribbean. It’s just about ensuring that we have the building blocks around them for success.”

Jason Holder thinks that there are several talented players who can take charge and take West Indies cricket forward like Alick Athanaze.

The veteran all-rounder also shared how tough it was for him to deliver due to the burden of expectations upon him as he rose through the ranks, on this, he added:

“We have never been short of talent and youngsters popping up and showing what they can do. The challenge not only for Alick Athanaze but for others is to have our support around them. And unfortunately, I have been a part of the environment where you come out of U19 cricket and you’ve been talked up and are expected to carry that at international cricket. The system has made strides in the right direction but it will not change overnight. So individuals need to find ways and make methods to get ahead. Alick has the talent to be a world beater and I really enjoy his demeanor too.”