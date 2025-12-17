“Disclouser Day” trailer teases secrets that could change everything we know

The first trailer for Disclosure Day is out, and while it keeps its secrets close, it makes one thing clear: this is a serious return to form for Steven Spielberg, working with a cast led by Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor. The project, quietly teased for months, is finally starting to take shape.

Written by David Koepp and based on a story by Steven Spielberg, Disclosure Day explores what happens when the existence of alien life can no longer be denied. The trailer avoids spectacle-heavy reveals. Instead, it leans into doubt, fear, and the weight of knowledge. That choice feels deliberate. Very Spielberg.

The film brings together a strong ensemble including Blunt, O’Connor, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, Eve Hewson and Wyatt Russell. Emily Blunt’s role appears grounded and emotional, while Josh O’Connor plays a figure pushing against secrecy and control.

Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor’s performances seem designed to carry the moral spine of Disclosure Day, rather than letting the concept do all the work.

This marks Steven Spielberg’s first feature since The Fabelmans in 2022, and it also signals his full return to science fiction. Themes familiar from ET, Close Encounters and War of the Worlds are present again, but filtered through time, age and reflection. Steven Spielberg isn’t chasing wonder here. He’s questioning it.

Those close to the production describe Disclosure Day as emotionally heavy, even unsettling. That lines up with the current moment. Public fascination with UFOs, disclosure claims and government secrecy is already high, and the film’s marketing is leaning into that atmosphere.

With billboards appearing and the trailer set to screen before Avatar, Disclosure Day is positioning itself carefully. It arrives in cinemas in summer 2026, crowded season, big competition, but this feels like a film that wants conversation, not noise.

Best American Film According to Steven Spielberg

Earlier, Steven Spielberg called The Godfather the greatest American film ever made, a sentiment he expressed while presenting legendary director Francis Ford Coppola with the prestigious AFI Life Achievement Award.

The event, held on Saturday night, saw Hollywood icons gather to celebrate Coppola’s career, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas honouring him with the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award.

Steven Spielberg, who first met Coppola in 1967, praised him as “fearless” and highlighted how Coppola’s openness to ideas and his ability to invite feedback made him a unique and influential filmmaker.