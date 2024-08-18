DISCOs ‘asked’ to provide estimate for electricity relief in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government has directed five distribution companies (DISCOs) to provide estimates for electricity relief to consumers in the province, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the government has decided to provide a 14 rupee per unit subsidy to electricity consumers in Punjab.

Sources said that the Punjab government has asked the DISCOs to submit their estimates by August 19. The companies have been directed to provide details of the financial requirements for providing relief to consumers.

The provincial government has written separate letters to five DISCOs, including Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Multan, and Gujranwala Electric Companies.

The 14 rupee per unit relief will be launched on a targeted basis, starting from 201 to 500 units per month. The relief will be applicable on electricity bills for August and September 2024.

On Friday, former Prime Minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has announced a major relief for electricity consumers in Punjab, with focus on providing relief to low-income households

Addressing a press conference, the PML-N supremo stated that consumers using up to 500 units of electricity will receive a relief of Rs 14 per unit.

Sharif praised Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz for her efforts in providing relief to the people and announced that she will be launching a solar panel scheme to provide further relief.

He added that the Punjab government has allocated Rs 700 billion for the solar panel scheme, which will help further reduce electricity bills in the future.

The relief package includes a relief of Rs 14 per unit for consumers using up to 500 units, which will cost the Punjab government Rs 45 billion.