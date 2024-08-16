Nawaz Sharif announces major relief for electricity consumers

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has announced a major relief for electricity consumers in Punjab, with focus on providing relief to low-income households, ARY New reported.

Addressing a press conference, the PML-N supremo stated that consumers using up to 500 units of electricity will receive a relief of Rs 14 per unit.

Sharif praised Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz for her efforts in providing relief to the people and announced that she will be launching a solar panel scheme to provide further relief.

He added that the Punjab government has allocated Rs 700 billion for the solar panel scheme, which will help further reduce electricity bills in the future.

The relief package includes a relief of Rs 14 per unit for consumers using up to 500 units, which will cost the Punjab government Rs 45 billion.

The former PM also praised Shehbaz Sharif for his efforts in providing relief to the people and urged him to cooperate with the solar panel scheme in Punjab and other provinces.

The announcement came after President Asif Ali Zardari urged the federal government to provide relief to the masses in electricity bills.

President Asif Zardari called on the federal government to give the nation good news by reducing electricity bills on Independence Day.

He stated that the current electricity bills are beyond the public’s capacity to bear. “The burden of electricity bills on the people cannot be increased any further,” the president emphasized.

He urged that immediate relief be provided to the public by lowering electricity bills and directed both federal and provincial governments to formulate a plan for this relief.

Prior to this, PM Shehbaz Sharif said the government will take steps to give the nation ‘good news’ soon as they are facing hardships due to high electricity bills.

“We will present a five-year economic soon,” he said.

“The government is working day and night to resolve the issue,” he said assuring that in few days the government will give the nation a good news of significant cut in electricity tariffs.