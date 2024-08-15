President Zardari asks govt to lower electricity bills

President Asif Ali Zardari has urged the federal government to provide relief to the masses in electricity bills.

As per details, President Asif Zardari called on the federal government to give the nation good news by reducing electricity bills on Independence Day.

He stated that the current electricity bills are beyond the public’s capacity to bear. “The burden of electricity bills on the people cannot be increased any further,” the president emphasized.

He urged that immediate relief be provided to the public by lowering electricity bills and directed both federal and provincial governments to formulate a plan for this relief.

“We need a strategy that results in a reduction in electricity tariffs,” President Zardari stated, adding that immediate support in the form of relief would offer much-needed respite to the people.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that the people are facing hardships due to high electricity bills and the government would take steps to give them ‘good news’ soon.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the Independence Day celebrations, PM Shehbaz said that the government will soon share good news with the nation regarding the reduction in electricity prices.

“We would present a five-year economic soon,” he said.