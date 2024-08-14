PM Shehbaz promises ‘good news’ for nation on electricity price soon

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that the people are facing hardships due to high electricity bills and the government will take steps to give them ‘good news’ soon.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the Independence Day celebrations, PM Shehbaz said that the government will soon share good news with the nation regarding the reduction in electricity prices.

“We will present a five-year economic soon,” he said.

He said that currently electricity bills is the biggest concern of every household, adding that without reducing the electricity tariffs, Pakistan’s industry, agricutlture, and exports could not grow.

“The government is working day and night to resolve the issue,” he said assuring that in few days the government will give the nation a good news of significant cut in electricity tariffs.

PM Shehbaz also announced to address the nation in few days in which he would possibly present a five-year economic plan.

Congratulating the nation on the 77th Pakistan Independence Day, the prime minister urged the people especially the youth to support the government in its efforts to make the country, prosperous, stable and peaceful.

He said the youth were the bright future of the country who could play their role in the country’s development.

“The next few years are crucial for you and the country, so only focus on your studies and attaining skilled-based education, and do not indulge yourself in the negative agenda of the enemy who is out to target you and utilize your capabilities in anti-state activities,” PM Shehbaz added.

He said the enemy is now using digital terrorism tools to sabotage the country’s development journey.

Read More: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz felicitate nation on 77th Independence Day

PM Shehbaz extended his heartfelt felicitations to the people of Pakistan and paid homage to the immense sacrifices of forefathers and countless unsung heroes of the Pakistan Movement, who fought tirelessly for an independent country for millions in South Asia, where they could live according to their beliefs and values.

“As envisioned by Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Pakistan emerged as an independent and sovereign state on the map of the world on 14th August 1947 through the unwavering and steadfast leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and unmatched sacrifices of our ancestors,” he added.

The prime minister highlighted that although during the past 77 years, the country’s journey had not been exemplary but it is also the fact that it managed to survive due to the resilience, its people showed through natural disasters and economic and social challenges.

“We should learn from our past and move forward with the renewed pledge and resolve to take the country on the path of prosperity and development,” he added.

He said although, today, the people are much worried about inflation, electricity bills, unemployment and other issues, saying that the federal government is very concerned about providing maximum relief to the people.