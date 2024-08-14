President Zardari, PM Shehbaz felicitate nation on 77th Independence Day

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in their separate messages have felicitated entire Pakistani nation on 77th Independence Day of Pakistan.

In his message, President Asif Ali Zardari has said that this day marks culmination of historic political struggle of Muslims of India for their right to self-determination.

He said today, we need to set aside our differences and work committedly for unity, integrity, and economic stability.

He called for upholding rule of law and strengthening democratic institutions.

Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan has reaffirmed its support to people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine for their legitimate rights.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also extended heartfelt felicitations to people of Pakistan at home and abroad.

He said we pay homage to immense sacrifices of our forefathers and countless unsung heroes of the Pakistan Movement, who fought tirelessly for an independent country for millions in South Asia, where they could live according to their beliefs and values.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan shall continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir until they achieve their universal right to self-determination.

He said our support for oppressed Palestinians shall also continue for their legitimate rights.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Services Chiefs have extended heartfelt felicitations to the nation on the Independence Day of Pakistan.

On this auspicious day, the Armed Forces of Pakistan pay tribute to the visionary founding fathers and valiant veterans, who rendered supreme sacrifices in their unwavering pursuit of freedom and self-determination. Their unrelenting spirit and sacrifices continue to inspire generations.

The Armed Forces reaffirm their unwavering commitment to defending Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and values, upholding the trust reposed in them by the nation. As we celebrate this Independence Day, we reiterate our resolve to preserve our hard-won freedom with honor, dignity and an unshakeable commitment to our cherished ideals.