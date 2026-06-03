ISLAMABAD: The federal government has directed electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) across Pakistan to initiate immediate disciplinary proceedings against underperforming Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) and Executive Engineers (XENs) for failing to resolve consumer complaints registered through the 118 helpline.

Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari issued the instructions following a detailed review of complaint-handling performance data from the Customer Complaint Management System (CCMS PLUS), covering the period from October 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

The data, which included complaints related to power outages, voltage fluctuations, line faults, and transformer tripping, revealed widespread delays and unresolved cases, resulting in prolonged electricity disruptions for consumers across both urban and rural areas.

According to the Power Division, thousands of complaints were either resolved beyond the stipulated timeframe or left unattended. The ministry identified the worst-performing officers in each DISCO based on delayed complaint resolution and shared the lists with chief executives for immediate action.

The minister expressed serious concern over the performance of the identified officers, stating that the 118 helpline system was established to bridge the gap between consumers and power utilities, and any negligence in its operation undermines public service delivery.

He directed that disciplinary proceedings, including suspension where necessary, be initiated without delay and concluded in a time-bound manner in accordance with service rules.

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In line with these directives, several DISCOs have already taken action. PESCO suspended three SDOs and one XEN over alleged misconduct and poor performance, while SEPCO suspended one SDO and one XEN, attaching them to their respective headquarters for attendance.

Other DISCOs, including LESCO, GEPCO, FESCO, IESCO, MEPCO, HAZECO, HESCO, QESCO, and TESCO, have begun initiating proceedings against identified officers. More than 100 SDOs and XENs across the country have been flagged for poor performance and are expected to face disciplinary measures, including show-cause notices, suspension, and transfers to non-operational postings.

The Power Division said officers who continue to perform poorly in complaint management may face stricter penalties, including suspension, compulsory retirement, and removal from service. It also announced plans to publish quarterly performance rankings of SDOs and XENs to enhance transparency and accountability in the power sector.