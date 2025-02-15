web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, February 15, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

DISCOs restrained from new staff recruitment, promotions

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The power distribution companies have been restrained from hiring new staff, promotions and offering packages to their employees, sources said.

The orders have been issued to the COOs of the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) and the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO).

“All three power companies will be required to get prior permission from the privatization commission for new appointments,” according to sources.

These companies would also require prior permission for offering promotions or extra perks to their staff, sources said.

“The power distribution companies would also be bound to get prior permission with regard to any agreement about financial or legal liabilities,” sources further said.

The power companies have been ordered to keep their records and account books updated.

It is pertinent to mention here that the financial adviser has been appointed for privatization of these three power distribution companies. A committee has also been constituted for coordination in privatization of these power companies, sources added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.