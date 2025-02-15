DISCOs restrained from new staff recruitment, promotions

ISLAMABAD: The power distribution companies have been restrained from hiring new staff, promotions and offering packages to their employees, sources said.

The orders have been issued to the COOs of the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) and the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO).

“All three power companies will be required to get prior permission from the privatization commission for new appointments,” according to sources.

These companies would also require prior permission for offering promotions or extra perks to their staff, sources said.

“The power distribution companies would also be bound to get prior permission with regard to any agreement about financial or legal liabilities,” sources further said.

The power companies have been ordered to keep their records and account books updated.

It is pertinent to mention here that the financial adviser has been appointed for privatization of these three power distribution companies. A committee has also been constituted for coordination in privatization of these power companies, sources added.