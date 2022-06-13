Disgruntled PTI leader Hamid Khan meets Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hamid Khan on Monday met ousted prime minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The prominent lawyer along with other founding members of PTI held a meeting with Imran Khan. The meeting discussed the country’s overall political situation, the sources said.

After meeting with the former prime minister, Hamid Khan in his statement said seems Khan Sahab has realised that the senior party leaders were right.

He vowed to take the party forward with the true spirit that was behind its formation in 1996. It may be noted that Hamid Khan had distanced himself from PTI over his differences.

Khan a prominent lawyer has served as the chairman executive committee (CEC) & Vice-Chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council, former vice-Chairman of the Punjab Bar Council, and former President of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan. In earlier positions, he served as the President of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (1992–93).

He is an Advocate of the Supreme Court and High Courts of Pakistan.

