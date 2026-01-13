Disha Patani and Talwiinder spark dating rumours after cozy viral video

Disha Patani has found herself at the centre of dating rumours after a video of her went viral on social media.

The clip from Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben’s wedding fuelled speculation about a possible romance between Disha and Punjabi singer Talwiinder.

In the video, Disha Patani and Talwiinder are seen holding hands while chatting with businessman Suraj Nambiar, actor Mouni Roy’s husband.

Adding to the buzz, the duo was also spotted together at the Udaipur airport as they departed for Mumbai. Talwiinder, known for keeping a low profile, was seen wearing a mask to conceal his face.

The wedding sighting follows another moment that caught public attention weeks earlier when Disha was photographed in Goa sitting inside actor Arshad Warsi’s car alongside a mystery man who had his arm around her shoulders. Social media users were quick to speculate that the unidentified man could have been Talwiinder.

So far, neither Disha Patani nor Talwiinder has addressed the dating rumours. Previously, Disha was rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Tiger Shroff.

The two starred together in the 2018 film Baaghi 2 and were reportedly together for several years before parting ways in 2022, though neither confirmed the relationship publicly.

On the work front, Disha last starred in the 2025 Tamil film Kanguva, and will next be seen in Shahid Kapoor-starrer O’Romeo.