Fear grips Bollywood after Disha Patani’s home hit by Goldy Brar gang

Bollywood actor Disha Patani’s house in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, came under attack when two bike-borne men fired seven rounds outside her Civil Lines residence. Rohit Godara with the Goldy Brar gang later claimed responsibility for the shooting, calling it ‘just a trailer’.

The firing outside Disha Patani’s home has been linked to alleged disrespect towards spiritual leaders Premanand Ji Maharaj and Anirudhacharya Ji Maharaj. The Goldy Brar gang accused her sister Khushboo Patani, a retired army major, of insulting the saints and said the family was now under their radar. Disha Patani has been placed in the centre of this row as the gang openly admitted the attack on her property.

Gang member Veerendra Charan declared online that the action was taken because they felt their faith was insulted. He warned that Disha Patani’s family would not remain safe if such acts happened again. The Goldy Brar gang also said the attack was not limited to her but was a message for the entire Bollywood film industry, stressing they would not back down in defending their religion.

Police said the Patani family reported the matter later in the day, and five special teams, including the Special Operations Group, have been assigned to investigate. Security has since been tightened around Disha Patani’s residence. The authorities are treating the case as a serious threat with organised crime links involving the Goldy Brar gang.

After the firing, Khushboo Patani faced online abuse, with many accusing her of disrespecting Premanand Ji Maharaj. She denied the allegation on social media, saying she never insulted him and claimed the reports were false and meant to defame her. She also pointed to derogatory comments made by Anirudhacharya Ji Maharaj, also called Pookie Baba, about women in live-in relationships, which triggered fresh debate online.

The wider controversy began when Anirudhacharya Ji Maharaj made remarks suggesting women in modern relationships were unfit to become daughters-in-law. His comments at a religious event in Vrindavan went viral and led to sharp criticism, while supporters defended him.

The incident has put Disha Patani in the spotlight once again, but this time for violent reasons tied to criminal gangs and religious disputes. The Goldy Brar gang has made it clear they consider the Bareilly shooting outside Disha Patani’s home only the beginning.

