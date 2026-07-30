 Disney animator Glen Keane airlifted in Arizona Mountain rescue

The former Oscar-winning Disney Animator, Glen Keane recused by Phoenix first responders after he fell ill in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

On July 29, Wednesday, Phoenix firefighters received an emergency call about a hiker with a medical emergency at the top of Mummy Mountain after 8 am. Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller told AZFamily the hiker was identified as Keane, 72.

The animator reportedly began feeling dizzy and could not walk down the mountain without firefighters’ help. Keane was hiking with his grandchildren at the time of the incident, he told 12News. When he reached a narrow path, he knew it was too hard to continue on his own and contacted firefighters. Keane noted, “I knew that I really needed help”.

The fire department sent a helicopter to Mummy Mountain to help bring Keane to a landing zone. They offered to take him to the hospital, but he declined; the fire department told 12News.