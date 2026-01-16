Disney appoints Asad Ayaz, major milestone for Pakistani executives

Walt Disney has named Pakistan-born executive Asad Ayaz as chief marketing and brand officer. He will oversee a newly created company-wide marketing organisation.

In his new role, Ayaz will seek to develop a more coordinated marketing approach, drawing together teams across Disney’s theme parks, its film and television studios, sports and consumer products.

“As our businesses have evolved, it’s clear that we need a company-wide role that ensures brand consistency and allows customers today to seamlessly interact with our wonderful products and experiences,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement, describing Ayaz as a “perfect fit.” The appointment expands Ayaz’s already broad portfolio.

The 20-year Disney veteran was named Disney’s first chief brand officer in 2023, where he assumed responsibilities for developing marketing campaigns for the company’s brands. He’s credited with overseeing Disney’s commemorations of its 100th anniversary and the 70th anniversary of Disneyland’s opening.

For the past eight years, Ayaz also served as president of marketing for Walt Disney Studios, where he developed marketing campaigns for some of the company’s most successful films in its history, including Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther,” 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2.”

He also led Disney+ marketing over the past several years. He oversaw campaigns for “The Mandalorian,” Lucasfilm’s critically acclaimed “Andor,” and the launch of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” on Disney+.

Ayaz is a graduate of Bennington College in Vermont, who holds a master’s degree in economics from the University of Southern California.