Disney ballad singer Peabo Bryson hospitalized after stroke

R&B and soul legend Peabo Bryson has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke at the age of 75.

According to a statement from his representative, the singer is currently under medical care. His family has asked for privacy as they deal with what they described as a deeply personal and difficult moment.

“Thoughts, prayers and love from friends and fans are welcomed and deeply appreciated,” the spokesperson said.

Bryson, whose career has spanned more than five decades, rose to international fame through a string of R&B hits and celebrated collaborations. He is especially recognised for his iconic Disney ballads, including “Beauty and the Beast” with Céline Dion and “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle, both of which became defining songs of the 1990s.

The two-time Grammy Award winner previously faced a health scare more than seven years ago when he reportedly suffered a mild heart attack at his home in Georgia.

Born in Greenville, South Carolina, Bryson began his music career in the 1970s and went on to release a series of successful albums and singles across R&B and soul. His work includes hits such as “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again” and “Feel the Fire,” cementing his status as one of the genre’s most enduring voices.