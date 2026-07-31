Disney+ cancels 'Wonder Man' despite earlier season 2 renewal

Marvel Studios’ Wonder Man will not return for a second season on Disney+, reversing the streamer’s earlier renewal decision, according to an exclusive report by Variety.

The cancellation comes just months after Disney announced in March that the series had been renewed for Season 2, following its January debut.

However, sources told Variety that a writers’ room for the new season was never assembled, and the show’s writing team has since been released to pursue other projects.

Despite the cancellation, the report notes that the characters introduced in Wonder Man could still appear in future Marvel Cinematic Universe projects.

The series starred Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as aspiring actor Simon Williams and Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, reprising his fan-favorite Marvel role.

The cast also included X Mayo, Demetrius Grosse, Zlatko Burić, Arian Moayed and Olivia Thirlby. The show was created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, with Cretton directing the first two episodes and Guest serving as showrunner.

Wonder Man received strong critical praise during its run, earning a 91% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. Abdul-Mateen’s performance also garnered an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, making him the first live-action performer to receive Emmy recognition for both Marvel and DC projects following his previous win for HBO’s Watchmen.