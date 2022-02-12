Disney CEO hints on ‘She-Hulk’ release date

Bob Chapek, CEO Walt Disney teased on the release plan of Marvel Studios’ two live-action TV series, ‘She-Hulk’ and ‘Ms. Marvel’.

In the earnings call of Walt Disney’s final year before the company mark century, CEO Bob Chapek dropped some major insights on the release plan of upcoming content on their streaming platform Disney Plus, including some much-awaited releases from Marvel Studios.

Speaking about the streaming plan for the remaining Fiscal year, Chapek said: “We’ll debut two Marvel series, ‘Ms. Marvel’ and ‘She-Hulk’, fresh new shorts from Disney Animation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

The executive reiterated that Moon Knight will hit the Disney+ service on March 30 and that Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk will follow.

It can be perceived by his statement that ‘Ms. Marvel’, which has been teased for Summers 2022 release, will be followed by ‘She-Hulk’, expected to come out sometime between July to September this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by She-Hulk (@shehulkseries)

The 10-episodic series features Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters aka titular She-Hulk, along with Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, and Jameela Jamil in prominent roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by She-Hulk (@shehulkseries)

The series is helmed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia. The streaming platform Disney+ teased the first footage of the live-action mini-series in November last year, with Walters saying “Don’t make me angry; you wouldn’t like me when I’m angry”, inspired by the iconic line from the 1970s ‘The Incredible Hulk’.

Comments