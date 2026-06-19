Disney+ resolves widespread global outage after login errors

Disney+ suffered a global outage, with users reporting receiving error messages when they attempted to log in.

On June 19, (10:06 pm ET / 7:06 pm) Disney+ posted an update on X, stating that the issue has now been fixed. The cause of the outage has not yet been revealed.

Crowdsourced outage tracker Downdetector began receiving reports of issues with Disney+ just after 6:40 p.m. ET / 3:40 p.m., with over 20,000 submitted by users in the US alone by 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. (Disclosure: Mashable and Downdetector share the same parent company, Ziff Davis.)

Though the cause of the Disney+ outage is currently unknown, Disney has acknowledged the issue in a post on the official Disney+ support X account. “We’re currently investigating issues affecting login for some users and hope to have this resolved soon,” the official Disney+ support X account posted at 8:49 p.m. ET / 5:49 p.m. PT. “Thank you for your patience!”

The account has also been responding to X users’ complaints by apologising and directing them to Disney+’s feedback form. Getting Disney+ back up soon is of the essence for many users, as the streaming service is airing the 2026 FIFA World Cup in some South American regions. Fortunately, it shouldn’t be too disruptive to these soccer fans.

We’re currently investigating issues affecting login for some users and hope to have this resolved soon. Thank you for your patience! — Disney+ Help (@DisneyPlusHelp) June 19, 2026

Though matches featuring Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, and Uruguay will be aired on Disney+ Premium in their respective countries, none are scheduled for today. The match between Mexico and South Korea is currently scheduled to kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.