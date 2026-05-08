Disney super app could merge Disney+ with theme park apps

Disney senior executives could combine Disney+ with other apps, such as Disneyland Resort and Disney Cruise Line Navigator, into a single unified app, according to a Bloomberg report.

Sources said these discussions are in their early stages, but the project is being referred to internally as a “super app.”

Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro, who succeeded Bob Iger earlier this year, has expressed his goal to streamline the Disney experience by creating a more cohesive relationship between Disney+ and the Disney parks.

“Disney+ becomes the primary way Disney connects with its fans—the central hub where everything comes together,” D’Amaro stated during Disney’s quarterly earnings call this week.

This initiative is somewhat reminiscent of Elon Musk’s ambition to transform X into an “everything app” similar to China’s WeChat, although X has recently introduced a stand-alone chat app, which seems counterintuitive.

Unlike Musk’s broader vision, which includes features such as payments and messaging, Disney’s plan to unify all its mobile platforms into a single app is more attainable, though still surprising.

It’s possible that D’Amaro wants to raise interest in the parks by getting Mickey Mouse in front of more Disney+ subscribers.

The fact that Disney+ subscribers and Disney parks visitors are not necessarily the same audience could create a problem if, for instance, the Disney+ app became saturated with advertisements for cruises.