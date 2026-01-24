Disney: 'The Muppet Show' makes return to screens after hiatus

Disney has released the official trailer for the return of The Muppet Show, marking a major revival of the iconic franchise nearly five decades after its original debut.

The special event is set to premiere on February 4, airing on ABC and streaming globally on Disney+.

The upcoming production brings Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and the full Muppets ensemble back to the original Muppet Theatre for a new musical-comedy event.

The special will feature pop star Sabrina Carpenter as the primary guest, alongside additional guest appearances from Maya Rudolph. Seth Rogen is also attached to the project as both an executive producer and a guest star.

Created by Jim Henson, The Muppet Show aired from 1976 to 1981 and became one of the most internationally successful television programs of its time. The series ran in more than 100 countries and featured a wide range of high-profile guest stars, including Elton John, Diana Ross, Johnny Cash, and Liza Minnelli. During its original run, the show received multiple honours, including Emmy, Grammy, Peabody, and BAFTA awards.

The new special is directed by Alex Timbers and produced by 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, The Muppets Studio, and Point Grey Pictures. Executive producers include Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and several longtime Muppet collaborators. Veteran performers such as Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, and Matt Vogel will reprise their roles, continuing a legacy that spans more than 50 years.

The revival arrives as The Muppet Show approaches its 50th anniversary in 2026. All five seasons of the original series are currently available to stream on Disney+.

The special will debut on Disney+ at 12:00 am PST / 3:00 am EST, followed by a primetime broadcast on ABC at 9:00 pm EST/PST.

The series premiered in the UK on 5 September 1976 and ended on 23 May 1981. Five seasons, totalling 120 episodes, were broadcast on ATV and other ITV franchises in the UK and in first-run syndication in the United States from 1976 to 1981.

The cast of performers over the course of the series included Henson, Frank Oz (credited as featured performer as well as creative consultant), Jerry Nelson, Richard Hunt, Dave Goelz, Steve Whitmire, Fran Brill, Eren Özker, Louise Gold, Kathryn Mullen, Karen Prell, Brian Muehl, Bob Payne, John Lovelady, Jane Henson, Peter Friedman, Betsy Baytos, and dancer Graham Fletcher.

Many of the performers also worked on Sesame Street, whose characters made sporadic appearances on The Muppet Show.