Disney unveils first trailer for Coven Academy, a new supernatural teen series

Disney has released the first official teaser trailer for Coven Academy, an upcoming supernatural teen series created by Tim Federle (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series).

Set to Olivia Rodrigo’s hit track “Brutal,” the teaser offers a glimpse into the gothic halls of Crescent Veil Academy, an elite boarding school for mystically gifted youth hidden in New Orleans.

A Darker Spin on Magical Academia

Coven Academy follows three main teenage leads navigating complex relationships, dangerous powers, and ancient forces threatening their city:

Briar: A fiercely independent witch played by Malina Pauli Weissman.

Jake: A dangerous warlock portrayed by Malachi Barton.

Sasha: A mind-reading peer played by Jordan Leftwich.

The supporting cast features Ora Duplass as Tegan, a time-bending witch, and Louis Thresher as Ollie, a newly turned vampire. The faculty includes Tiffani Thiessen as Miss Graves, the academy’s glamorous headmistress, alongside Devon Sawa as Mr. Cole, a brilliant warlock professor.

Blending elements of dark urban fantasy with teen drama, the series trades traditional magical nostalgia for a modern, grounded tone reminiscent of Wednesday and The Vampire Diaries.

Premiere Date and Distribution Strategy

Disney is rolling out Coven Academy with a multi-platform release timed for the fall season.

The series will premiere on Freeform on October 1, 2026 for linear broadcast. Then, starting October 2, 2026, all episodes will be available to binge on Disney+, Hulu, and Freeform on Demand.

By launching in October, Disney is positioning Coven Academy as one of its flagship Halloween-season titles across both streaming and cable, ahead of other late-year fantasy releases.