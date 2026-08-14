Disney unveils new look for Anna and Elsa in ‘Frozen 3’ character tease

Disney has offered fans an exciting first look at Frozen 3, displaying refreshed outfit designs and artwork for Queen Anna, Elsa, and the rest of the core characters during a preview event at D23.

The upcoming animated sequel, slated for theatrical release on November 24, 2027, promises to expand the story of Arendelle into a multi-part narrative arc.

Fresh Outfits and Formal Designs Revealed

The D23 character displays showcased noticeable updates to the primary cast’s wardrobe:

Elsa: Wears a shimmering ice-blue dress with diamond-crystal details along the front of the skirt, paired with a matching blue cloak and travelling boots.

Queen Anna: Sports an intricate pink gown decorated with floral patterns, completed by a green cape and sturdy boots.

Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven: Displayed in formal ceremonial attire, giving weight to long-standing fan theories regarding Anna and Kristoff’s royal wedding in Arendelle.

Mysterious Locations and Expanding Lore

In addition to character statues, Disney showcased new concept art depicting Anna and Elsa riding horses alongside a river beneath a vibrant aurora borealis.

A secondary display featuring pointed, church-like architecture sparked discussion among fans. During a floor interview at D23, filmmakers teased that the production team opted not to make a research trip to Norway for this installment—hinting at a narrative shift toward uncharted fantasy realms or new cultural influences.

Frozen 3 is set to hit theaters on November 24, 2027, over Thanksgiving weekend.

The film will kick off a two-part storyline that continues in Frozen 4, with the goal of finally resolving the big mysteries around Elsa’s powers and the origins of the magical spirits.

Jennifer Lee returns as both writer and director, and fans can expect the original voices back too — Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad are all set to reprise their roles.