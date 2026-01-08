Disney unveils Rapunzel and Flynn Rider for live-action ‘Tangled’

Disney has officially unveiled the stars stepping into the tower for its live-action reimagining of Tangled.

On Wednesday, December 7, the global entertainment company announced that Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim have been cast as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, sending fans of the beloved 2010 animated classic into a frenzy.

The 21-year-old Australian actress rose to fame as Raven in HBO Max’s DC series Titans, while Manheim, 24, – the son of Emmy-winning actress Camryn Manheim – is best known for playing Zed in Disney Channel’s Zombies franchise.

Together, the two will bring fresh energy to the fairy tale that originally featured Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi as the voices of Rapunzel and Flynn.

The live-action Tangled is reportedly set to be directed by Michael Gracey, best known for helming The Greatest Showman. Scarlett Johansson has also been linked to the project, with reports suggesting she is in talks to play Mother Gothel, the villainous captor originally voiced by Donna Murphy. Disney has yet to confirm additional casting or a release timeline.

Disney’s most recent live-action remake, Lilo & Stitch, grossed over $1 billion at the global box office last year.

The studio’s other recent live-action redos include Snow White with Rachel Zegler, and The Little Mermaid with Halle Bailey.