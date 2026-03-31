Disneyland Paris debut: AI Olaf animatronic malfunctions

Disney Parks’ newly introduced Olaf animatronic malfunctioned shortly after the launch.

During the recent launch at Disney Parks’ newly introduced Olaf animatronic experienced an unexpected malfunction shortly after its debut at Disneyland Paris, drawing mixed reactions from visitors witnessing the incident.

The robot, designed as a next-generation character experience, had been in development for over a year. Standing approximately three feet tall, it matches the size of the character from the Frozen films and is covered in soft fabric to replicate a snow-like appearance.

Unlike traditional stationary animatronics used in rides, this version of Olaf is capable of moving freely around the park and interacting directly with guests, supported by advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence developed by Disney’s Imagineering team. The character is also voiced by Josh Gad, who reprises his role from the films.

Earlier on March 29, Olaf made his official debut. However, just a day later, a widely shared video captured the robot encountering a technical issue during a live interaction.

In the footage, Olaf is seen engaging with a crowd, blinking, gesturing and waving in a lifelike manner. The interaction then abruptly halted as the robot froze momentarily, before slowly tipping backwards and falling onto the ground. During the fall, the character’s carrot-shaped nose detaches and rolls away.

The audience can be heard reacting with a mixture of laughter, surprise and concern. Disney staff quickly intervened, restoring the nose and carefully removing the animatronic from the scene.