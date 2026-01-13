Disneyland performer moves on after 8 years

Singer and Disneyland performer Sabrina Von B. became widely shared online, as she is moving on from the role after 8 years.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Sabrina Von B. described her experience as “an honour”.The actress frequently went viral for her sharp and playful exchanges with park guests, many of whom filmed their encounters with the Evil Queen. Although many viewers recognised the character, few knew the performer behind the crown until recently.

Von B noted, “It was a dream getting to do my own spin on a character that really wasn’t popular or viral or well-known before videos of me really started going around”. She further stated, “I read a lot of comments about people saying they would’ve never loved this character, but now it is their favourite character”. She added that bringing humour to a traditionally intimidating villain was especially meaningful.

Von B. portrayed the Evil Queen from the ages of 18 to 26, while also performing as characters including Maleficent, Agatha Harkness and Lady Tremaine. She said the role was more physically demanding than many realised, particularly in California heat, requiring careful preparation, hydration and stamina.

The online attention surrounding her performances came in waves, beginning in 2019 and resurfacing in 2021, but she said she worked hard to protect the “Disney magic” and kept her identity private while employed at the park.

After leaving Disneyland did she confirmed publicly that she had played the Evil Queen, with the announcement video gaining millions of views. Whilst remembering the impact of the role, she was grateful to be part of lasting memories for families and children.

Currently, she is preparing for new projects and hopes to pursue opportunities in theatre and touring productions, describing the next phase of her career as both daunting and exciting.