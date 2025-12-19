Disney's deal with Open AI: How it aims to benefit the film industry?

Disney’s partnership with OpenAI marked a prominent shift in Hollywood’s approach to artificial intelligence and copyright enforcement.

In recent news, Disney decided to collaborate with OpenAI rather than taking legal action against OpenAI’s Sora video-generation platform. It will allow users to have limited access to hundreds of its most recognisable characters.

According to the details of the contract announced on December 11, Disney will permit Sora users to create content featuring iconic characters such as Darth Vader, Elsa, and Mickey Mouse, while maintaining certain restrictions. The move is completely different from Disney’s recent lawsuit against AI image generator Midjourney, underscoring a broader strategic recalibration rather than a rejection of AI technology itself.

Industry analysts say the deal reflected Disney’s recognition that generative AI is unlikely to be stopped through litigation alone. Legal uncertainty remained around whether training AI systems on copyrighted material qualifies as fair use. On the other hand, experts view Disney’s partnership as an acknowledgement that courts may ultimately side with AI developers. By striking a licensing deal, Disney secures a degree of control and influence over how its intellectual property is used.

Creative labour groups offered mixed reactions. While some welcomed OpenAI’s willingness to license content rather than scrape copyrighted material without permission, others expressed concern over how generative tools could be integrated into production pipelines. The Animation Guild said it plans to seek clarification from Disney about how “human-centred AI” will be implemented and how creative workers will be protected.

To add more to the controversy list, Disney confirmed it will invest $1 billion in OpenAI and explore using the company’s tools to develop new products and experiences. Some union members worry that user-generated Sora content appearing on Disney+ could compete with professionally produced work or influence future storytelling decisions.

Despite scepticism from within the creative community, the deal is widely seen as a bellwether moment. It will also trigger how major studios may choose negotiation and licensing over prolonged legal battles in the evolving AI landscape.